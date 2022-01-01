← Company Directory
Touch of Modern
Touch of Modern Salaries

Touch of Modern's salary ranges from $78,400 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $204,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Touch of Modern. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Human Resources
$78.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$204K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Touch of Modern is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $204,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Touch of Modern is $141,200.

