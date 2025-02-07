← Company Directory
Myntra
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Myntra Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at Myntra totals ₹8.56M per year for Associate Director. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹8.21M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Myntra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineering Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Engineering Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Associate Director
₹8.56M
₹7.71M
₹171K
₹686K
Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Myntra, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Myntra, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Myntra in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹26,539,442. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Myntra for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹7,189,871.

