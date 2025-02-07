← Company Directory
Myntra
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Fashion Designer

  • All Fashion Designer Salaries

Myntra Fashion Designer Salaries

The average Fashion Designer total compensation in India at Myntra ranges from ₹236K to ₹328K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Myntra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹252K - ₹297K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹236K₹252K₹297K₹328K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Fashion Designer submissions at Myntra to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

₹13.73M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.58M+ (sometimes ₹25.75M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Myntra, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Myntra, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Fashion Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Fashion Designer at Myntra in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹328,219. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Myntra for the Fashion Designer role in India is ₹235,645.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Myntra

Related Companies

  • AJIO
  • Snapdeal
  • Lamoda
  • MATCHESFASHION
  • BIGGBY COFFEE
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources