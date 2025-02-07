← Company Directory
Myntra
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Myntra Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Myntra ranges from ₹2M per year for Software Engineer to ₹8.51M per year for Associate Architect. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.17M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Myntra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹2M
₹1.82M
₹119K
₹58.5K
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.54M
₹3.29M
₹245K
₹10.6K
Tech Lead
₹5.6M
₹4.47M
₹1.03M
₹98.3K
Associate Architect
₹8.51M
₹6.46M
₹1.9M
₹154K
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

₹13.73M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.58M+ (sometimes ₹25.75M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Myntra, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Myntra, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Myntra in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,511,439. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Myntra for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,673,237.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Myntra

Related Companies

  • AJIO
  • Snapdeal
  • Lamoda
  • MATCHESFASHION
  • BIGGBY COFFEE
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources