Software Engineer compensation in India at Myntra ranges from ₹2M per year for Software Engineer to ₹8.51M per year for Associate Architect. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.17M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Myntra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹2M
₹1.82M
₹119K
₹58.5K
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.54M
₹3.29M
₹245K
₹10.6K
Tech Lead
₹5.6M
₹4.47M
₹1.03M
₹98.3K
Associate Architect
₹8.51M
₹6.46M
₹1.9M
₹154K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Myntra, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
