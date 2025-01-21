Software Engineer compensation in India at Flipkart ranges from ₹2.36M per year for SDE 1 to ₹16.8M per year for Sr. Architect. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.33M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flipkart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SDE 1
₹2.36M
₹2.02M
₹172K
₹166K
SDE 2
₹3.57M
₹2.98M
₹411K
₹179K
SDE 3
₹5.45M
₹4.19M
₹827K
₹438K
SDE 4
₹5.9M
₹5.03M
₹587K
₹287K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Flipkart, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
