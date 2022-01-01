← Company Directory
Coinbase
Coinbase Salaries

Coinbase's salary ranges from $69,345 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $1,186,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coinbase. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
IC3 $207K
IC4 $256K
IC5 $394K
IC6 $531K
IC7 $745K
IC8 $1.19M

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Crypto Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Product Manager
IC3 $204K
IC4 $233K
IC5 $418K
IC6 $504K
IC7 $793K
Recruiter
IC4 $149K
IC5 $205K
IC6 $335K
Product Designer
IC3 $182K
IC5 $275K
IC6 $409K

Interaction Designer

UX Designer

Data Scientist
IC3 $170K
IC4 $216K
IC5 $391K
IC6 $461K
Technical Program Manager
IC5 $310K
IC6 $366K
IC8 $933K
Software Engineering Manager
M6 $549K
M7 $772K
Cybersecurity Analyst
IC4 $215K
IC5 $285K
IC7 $474K
Human Resources
IC5 $195K
IC6 $268K
IC7 $257K
Project Manager
IC5 $213K
IC6 $346K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $237K
Marketing
Median $149K

Product Marketing Manager

UX Researcher
Median $262K
Business Development
Median $474K
Legal
Median $503K
Data Science Manager
Median $380K
Program Manager
Median $190K
Administrative Assistant
$143K
Business Operations
$174K
Business Analyst
$144K
Customer Service
$69.3K
Data Analyst
$180K
Financial Analyst
$216K
Management Consultant
$335K
Marketing Operations
$550K
Sales
$213K
Solution Architect
$219K

Data Architect

Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Coinbase, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)

Alternatively, Coinbase has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Coinbase, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Alternatively, Coinbase has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coinbase is Software Engineer at the IC8 level with a yearly total compensation of $1,186,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coinbase is $267,500.

Other Resources