← Company Directory
Tektronix
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tektronix Salaries

Tektronix's salary ranges from $51,740 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the low-end to $141,290 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tektronix. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Hardware Engineer
Median $95.5K
Software Engineer
Median $122K
Mechanical Engineer
$111K
Sales
$141K
Software Engineering Manager
$51.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Tektronix, RSU + Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

50% RSUs, 50% Options

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tektronix is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $141,290. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tektronix is $110,550.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tektronix

Related Companies

  • Siemens
  • Honeywell
  • NetSuite
  • NI
  • Jabil
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources