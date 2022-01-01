← Company Directory
Viasat
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Viasat Salaries

Viasat's salary ranges from $107,000 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $312,878 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Viasat. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $107K
Software Engineer 2 $146K
Software Engineer 3 $158K
Staff Software Engineer $245K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Networking Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Manager $194K
Director $313K
Product Manager
Median $170K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Hardware Engineer
Median $107K

FPGA Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $150K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $110K
Solution Architect
Median $153K
Technical Program Manager
Median $180K
Business Development
$180K
Customer Service
$109K
Information Technologist (IT)
$131K
Product Designer
$176K
Program Manager
$243K
Project Manager
$141K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$131K
Technical Writer
$130K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Viasat, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Viasat is Software Engineering Manager at the Director level with a yearly total compensation of $312,878. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Viasat is $151,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Viasat

Related Companies

  • TDS
  • Ciena
  • CommScope
  • Harmonic
  • Casa Systems
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources