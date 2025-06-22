← Company Directory
Rohde & Schwarz
Rohde & Schwarz Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Germany package at Rohde & Schwarz totals €83.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rohde & Schwarz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Rohde & Schwarz
Software Engineer
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per year
€83.8K
Level
E10B
Base
€83.8K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Rohde & Schwarz?

€146K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Rohde & Schwarz in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €100,693. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rohde & Schwarz for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €83,770.

