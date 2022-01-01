← Company Directory
Analog Devices
Analog Devices Salaries

Analog Devices's salary ranges from $21,110 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Malaysia at the low-end to $360,190 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Analog Devices. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Hardware Engineer
P1 $106K
P2 $124K
P3 $155K
P4 $185K
P5 $238K
P6 $267K
Software Engineer
P1 $104K
P2 $129K
P3 $144K
P4 $193K
P5 $219K

Backend Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
P1 $92.3K
P2 $102K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Product Designer
Median $170K
Data Scientist
Median $135K
Product Manager
Median $143K
Business Operations
$118K
Business Analyst
$143K
Customer Service
$60.3K
Data Analyst
$79.6K
Electrical Engineer
$131K
Financial Analyst
$145K
Human Resources
$182K
Information Technologist (IT)
$191K
Marketing
$241K

Product Marketing Manager

Program Manager
$153K
Project Manager
$21.1K
Sales
$360K
Sales Engineer
$312K
Software Engineering Manager
$94.3K
Technical Program Manager
$169K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Analog Devices, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Analog Devices is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $360,190. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Analog Devices is $143,517.

