Electrical Engineer compensation in United States at Analog Devices ranges from $125K per year for P2 to $184K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Analog Devices's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$125K
$110K
$7.1K
$7.3K
P3
$179K
$147K
$16.7K
$15K
P4
$182K
$143K
$25.5K
$13.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Analog Devices, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)