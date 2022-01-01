← Company Directory
Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Salaries

Ginkgo Bioworks's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $479,400 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ginkgo Bioworks. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $196K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
Median $145K
Data Analyst
$242K

Data Scientist
$144K
Management Consultant
$237K
Mechanical Engineer
$121K
Product Manager
$170K
Program Manager
$180K
Software Engineering Manager
$479K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ginkgo Bioworks is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $479,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ginkgo Bioworks is $180,095.

