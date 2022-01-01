← Company Directory
Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Salaries

Agilent Technologies's salary ranges from $80,595 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $234,323 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Agilent Technologies. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $83.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $230K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $118K

Product Manager
Median $153K
Business Operations Manager
$129K
Business Development
$126K
Data Scientist
$131K
Electrical Engineer
$116K
Financial Analyst
$80.6K
Hardware Engineer
$82.6K
Human Resources
$139K
Product Designer
$138K
Program Manager
$181K
Project Manager
$162K
Sales
$234K
Solution Architect
$186K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Agilent Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Agilent Technologies is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $234,323. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agilent Technologies is $134,175.

