Schrödinger
Schrödinger Salaries

Schrödinger's salary ranges from $144,275 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $207,060 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Schrödinger. Last updated: 6/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $171K
Information Technologist (IT)
$144K
Product Manager
$207K
Project Manager
$199K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Schrödinger, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Schrödinger is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $207,060. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Schrödinger is $184,895.

