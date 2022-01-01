← Company Directory
AppFolio
AppFolio Salaries

AppFolio's salary ranges from $73,950 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $250,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AppFolio. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $139K
Software Engineer II $170K
Senior Software Engineer $213K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Senior Product Manager $179K
Staff Product Manager $243K
Marketing
Median $119K

Product Designer
Median $125K

UX Designer

Data Scientist
Median $114K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $250K
Customer Service
$74K
Data Analyst
$121K
Human Resources
$131K
Project Manager
$141K
Sales
$171K
Sales Engineer
$109K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At AppFolio, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AppFolio is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppFolio is $138,929.

Other Resources