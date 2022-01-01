← Company Directory
Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies Salaries

Roper Technologies's salary ranges from $2,902 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $149,250 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Roper Technologies. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$63.3K
Customer Service
$2.9K
Data Scientist
$124K
Product Designer
$80.4K
Solution Architect
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Roper Technologies is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roper Technologies is $80,400.

