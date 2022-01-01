← Company Directory
Appian
Appian Salaries

Appian's salary ranges from $66,470 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Australia at the low-end to $251,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Appian. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $119K
Software Engineer 2 $148K
Senior Software Engineer 1 $179K
Lead Software Engineer $224K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $185K
Management Consultant
Median $112K

Sales
Median $247K

Account Executive

Solution Architect
Median $156K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $251K
Product Designer
Median $100K
Accountant
$108K
Customer Service
$66.5K
Data Scientist
$128K
Information Technologist (IT)
$102K
Marketing
$137K
Program Manager
$220K
Project Manager
$155K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$132K
Technical Program Manager
$182K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Appian, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Appian is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $251,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Appian is $147,527.

Other Resources