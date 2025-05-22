← Company Directory
Appian
Appian Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at Appian totals $100K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Appian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Appian
UX Designer
Washington, DC
Total per year
$100K
Level
Entry Level
Base
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Appian?

$160K

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Appian, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Appian in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $150,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Appian for the Product Designer role in United States is $98,000.

Other Resources