Appian
Appian Sales Salaries

The median Sales compensation in United States package at Appian totals $247K per year.

Median Package
company icon
Appian
Account Executive
West McLean, VA
Total per year
$110K
Level
Enterprise
Base
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Appian?

$160K

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Appian, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)



Included Titles

Account Executive

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Appian in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $170,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Appian for the Sales role in United States is $145,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Appian

Other Resources