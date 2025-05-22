Product Manager compensation in United States at Appian ranges from $140K per year to $224K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $188K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Appian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager 1
$177K
$159K
$4.3K
$14.4K
Senior Product Manager 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Appian, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)