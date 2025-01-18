Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at AppFolio ranges from $140K per year for Software Engineer I to $217K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AppFolio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$140K
$120K
$15.9K
$3.4K
Software Engineer II
$170K
$145K
$17.2K
$7.6K
Senior Software Engineer
$217K
$170K
$31.9K
$15.3K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At AppFolio, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)