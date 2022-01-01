← Company Directory
Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $8,640

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sabbatical

  • Custom Work Station

  • Disability Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Maternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

    • Home
  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Remote Work

  • Company Phones

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

    • Other
  • Referral Bonus

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $20,000 matched

