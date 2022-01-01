← Company Directory
Illumina
Illumina Salaries

Illumina's salary ranges from $52,613 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in United Kingdom at the low-end to $285,565 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Illumina. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
P1 $106K
P2 $141K
P3 $192K
P4 $226K
P5 $245K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Scientist
P1 $160K
P3 $183K
P4 $212K
Mechanical Engineer
P1 $86.4K
P2 $138K
P3 $132K
P4 $197K

Manufacturing Engineer

Biomedical Engineer
P2 $96.9K
P3 $158K
Business Analyst
Median $170K
Hardware Engineer
Median $200K
Product Manager
Median $197K
Technical Program Manager
Median $170K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $256K
Marketing
Median $225K
Accountant
$93.5K
Administrative Assistant
$131K
Business Development
$258K
Customer Service
$103K
Data Analyst
$52.6K
Data Science Manager
$254K
Financial Analyst
$243K
Human Resources
$157K
Industrial Designer
$186K
Information Technologist (IT)
$147K
Product Designer
$146K
Program Manager
$279K
Project Manager
$204K
Recruiter
$94.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$241K
Solution Architect
$286K

Data Architect

Technical Writer
$107K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Illumina, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Illumina is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $285,565. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Illumina is $170,160.

