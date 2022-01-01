← Company Directory
Danaher
Danaher Salaries

Danaher's salary ranges from $36,717 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the low-end to $199,000 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Danaher. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $110K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $190K
Biomedical Engineer
$88.3K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
Business Analyst
$106K
Business Development
$137K
Data Science Manager
$149K
Data Scientist
$195K
Financial Analyst
$151K
Hardware Engineer
$162K
Human Resources
$142K
Information Technologist (IT)
$72K
Marketing
$199K
Mechanical Engineer
$99.5K
Optical Engineer
$181K
Product Designer
$141K
Project Manager
$63.3K
Sales
$164K
Software Engineering Manager
$36.7K
Solution Architect
$60.1K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Danaher, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Danaher is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Danaher is $141,290.

