Illumina
Illumina Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Sick Time

  • Disability Insurance

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Vision Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary.

  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Other
  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $250 matched

  • Volunteer Time Off

