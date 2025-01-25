← Company Directory
Illumina
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Illumina Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Illumina ranges from $106K per year for P1 to $245K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $207K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Illumina's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Entry Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$106K
$96.2K
$8.8K
$1.4K
P2
Intermediate Software Engineer
$141K
$119K
$16.7K
$4.8K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$191K
$153K
$25.6K
$12.1K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
$226K
$176K
$39.4K
$11.2K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Illumina, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Illumina in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $290,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Illumina for the Software Engineer role in United States is $214,000.

Other Resources