Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Business Development Salaries

The median Business Development compensation in United States package at Ginkgo Bioworks totals $145K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ginkgo Bioworks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ginkgo Bioworks
Account Manager
Boston, MA
Total per year
$145K
Level
Manager
Base
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
6 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Ginkgo Bioworks in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $467,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ginkgo Bioworks for the Business Development role in United States is $257,000.

Other Resources