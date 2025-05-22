Software Engineer compensation in United States at Analog Devices ranges from $102K per year for P1 to $219K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Analog Devices's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$102K
$94.4K
$3.1K
$4.2K
P2
$127K
$111K
$7.3K
$8.6K
P3
$141K
$126K
$9.3K
$6K
P4
$193K
$156K
$22.2K
$15.1K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Analog Devices, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
