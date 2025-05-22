Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Analog Devices ranges from $103K per year for P1 to $267K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $139K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Analog Devices's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$103K
$94.9K
$2.1K
$5.6K
P2
$115K
$103K
$5.4K
$6.3K
P3
$150K
$137K
$7.7K
$6K
P4
$189K
$152K
$18K
$18.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Analog Devices, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
