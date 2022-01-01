← Company Directory
Qualcomm
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Qualcomm Salaries

Qualcomm's salary ranges from $20,662 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in India at the low-end to $517,575 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Qualcomm. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Associate Engineer $126K
Engineer $175K
Senior Engineer $196K
Staff Engineer $251K
Senior Staff Engineer $335K
Principal Engineer $434K

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

AI Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Virtual Reality Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

Hardware Engineer
Hardware Engineer $151K
Senior Hardware Engineer $199K
Staff Hardware Engineer $267K
Senior Staff Hardware Engineer $365K
Principal Hardware Engineer $455K

Radio Frequency Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $162K
Senior Product Manager $239K
Staff Product Manager $292K
Director $408K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

57 24
57 24
Software Engineering Manager
Manager $280K
Senior Manager $350K
Director $467K
Product Designer
Median $210K

Mobile Designer

Program Manager
Median $272K
Technical Program Manager
Median $77.1K
Business Analyst
Median $122K
Data Scientist
Median $170K
Financial Analyst
Median $95K
Electrical Engineer
Median $215K
Project Manager
Median $194K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $174K
Sales
Median $160K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $178K
Systems Engineer
Median $165K
Business Operations
$124K
Business Development
$291K
Chief of Staff
$103K
Customer Service
$81.4K
Data Analyst
$37.9K
Geological Engineer
$126K
Human Resources
$154K
Legal
$83.6K
Marketing
$518K
Marketing Operations
$259K
Recruiter
$24.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$161K
Solution Architect
$216K
System Engineer
Median $155K
UX Researcher
$228K
Venture Capitalist
$20.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (16.65% semi-annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (16.65% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Qualcomm is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $517,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualcomm is $186,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Qualcomm

Related Companies

  • Arista Networks
  • Infinera
  • Equinix
  • Extreme Networks
  • Akamai
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources