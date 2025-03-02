Software Engineer compensation in United States at Qualcomm ranges from $126K per year for Associate Engineer to $434K per year for Principal Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qualcomm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Engineer
$125K
$110K
$10.2K
$4.9K
Engineer
$164K
$124K
$30.4K
$9.6K
Senior Engineer
$198K
$150K
$34K
$14K
Staff Engineer
$255K
$183K
$55.1K
$17.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (16.65% semi-annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (16.65% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title
Machine Learning Engineer
Backend Software Engineer
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Networking Engineer
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Production Software Engineer
Security Software Engineer
Virtual Reality Software Engineer
Systems Engineer
Research Scientist
Embedded Systems Software Engineer
AI Engineer