Estimated Total Value: $11,334

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    PPO, QHDP, HMO

  • Life Insurance

    3x base

  • On-Site Clinic

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Vision Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $750

    $750 per year contributed by employer

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • Free Drinks $365

    Free soft drinks and coffee

  • Dental Insurance

    100% company funded premium for you and your eligible dependents.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Gym Discount

  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $600

    $600 per year

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $1,500

    100% match on employee's contribution up to $1,500 100% match on first $1,500, 50% match on next $1,500, 33% match on next $7,500, 10% match the rest. 50% vest after 1 year. 100% vest after 2 years.

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $10,500 for Graduate Programs

  • Learning and Development

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $10,000 matched

