All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Qualcomm ranges from $162K per year for Product Manager to $408K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $375K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qualcomm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager
$162K
$151K
$9.4K
$2.5K
Senior Product Manager
$239K
$178K
$40K
$20.8K
Staff Product Manager
$292K
$200K
$63.2K
$28.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (16.65% semi-annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (16.65% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)