All Data Scientist Salaries
The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Qualcomm totals $170K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qualcomm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (16.65% semi-annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (16.65% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)