Roche
Roche Salaries

Roche's salary ranges from $24,126 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Germany at the low-end to $263,775 for a Data Science Manager in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Roche. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Data Scientist
Data Scientist I $109K
Senior Data Scientist $159K
Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $96K
Senior Software Engineer $154K
Product Manager
Median $196K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $133K
Product Designer
Median $150K

UX Designer

Project Manager
Median $156K
Accountant
$25.5K
Biomedical Engineer
$25.7K
Business Operations
$62.7K
Business Operations Manager
$171K
Business Analyst
$24.1K
Customer Service
$48K
Data Science Manager
$264K
Financial Analyst
$165K
Human Resources
$206K
Information Technologist (IT)
$71.6K
Marketing
$212K
Program Manager
$209K
Sales
$67.3K
Sales Engineer
$92.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$161K
Software Engineering Manager
$113K
Solution Architect
$141K
Technical Program Manager
$179K
Technical Writer
$48K
UX Researcher
$103K
Venture Capitalist
$176K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Roche is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $263,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roche is $141,047.

