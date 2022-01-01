← Company Directory
Duolingo
Duolingo Salaries

Duolingo's salary ranges from $62,088 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer at the low-end to $330,000 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Duolingo. Last updated: 2/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $190K
Software Engineer II $239K
Senior Software Engineer $301K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $179K

Interaction Designer

Data Scientist
Median $330K

Human Resources
Median $227K
Product Manager
Median $190K
Business Operations Manager
$75.4K
Business Analyst
$114K
Business Development
$221K
Graphic Designer
$62.1K
Marketing
$124K
Program Manager
$272K
Recruiter
$268K
Technical Program Manager
$150K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Duolingo, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Duolingo is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $330,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Duolingo is $190,000.

