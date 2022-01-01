← Company Directory
Coursera
Coursera Salaries

Coursera's salary ranges from $28,770 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $412,925 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coursera. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $164K
Software Engineer II $190K
Senior Software Engineer $260K
Staff Software Engineer $343K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $109K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $230K

Legal
Median $194K
Product Designer
Median $172K
Business Analyst
$184K
Data Analyst
$99.5K
Data Science Manager
$413K
Data Scientist
$99.4K
Human Resources
$201K
Marketing
$191K
Marketing Operations
$99.4K
Product Design Manager
$181K
Program Manager
$118K
Recruiter
$34.9K
Sales
$28.8K
Sales Engineer
$158K
Solution Architect
$226K
Technical Program Manager
$163K
UX Researcher
$239K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Coursera, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coursera is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $412,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coursera is $180,589.

