← Company Directory
Coursera
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Coursera Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Coursera ranges from $164K per year for Software Engineer I to $343K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $261K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coursera's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$164K
$134K
$24.3K
$5.7K
Software Engineer II
$190K
$145K
$40.6K
$4.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$260K
$185K
$60.6K
$14.1K
Staff Software Engineer
$343K
$222K
$105K
$16K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Coursera, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Coursera in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $410,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coursera for the Software Engineer role in United States is $263,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Coursera

Related Companies

  • Udemy
  • Duolingo
  • Skillsoft
  • T-Mobile
  • Verizon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources