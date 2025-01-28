Software Engineer compensation in United States at Coursera ranges from $164K per year for Software Engineer I to $343K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $261K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coursera's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$164K
$134K
$24.3K
$5.7K
Software Engineer II
$190K
$145K
$40.6K
$4.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$260K
$185K
$60.6K
$14.1K
Staff Software Engineer
$343K
$222K
$105K
$16K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Coursera, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
