Coursera
Coursera Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in Canada package at Coursera totals CA$192K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coursera's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Coursera
Product Designer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per year
CA$192K
Level
L3
Base
CA$145K
Stock (/yr)
CA$32.8K
Bonus
CA$14.5K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Coursera?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Coursera, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Coursera in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$228,856. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coursera for the Product Designer role in Canada is CA$200,736.

Other Resources