Estimated Total Value: $11,688

Unique To Duolingo
  • Mortgage Benefit

    $10K bonus for your FIRST home purchase in Pittsburgh

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    UPMC PPO Plan: Pittsburgh employees only; Cigna PPO Plan: Employees outside of Pittsburgh only.

  • Dental Insurance

    Cigna PPO Plan: Employees outside of Pittsburgh only

  • Vision Insurance

    Guardian Davis, Includes $135 credit for glasses or contacts

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

  • Life Insurance

    Guardian, 2 times your base salary up to $250K

  • Paternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Disability Insurance

    Short term: 100% paid up to 13 weeks; Long term: 60% of monthly salary up to $12K/month

  • Gym On-Site $300

    Pittsburgh; WeWork Gym (NYC only)

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $840

    $70 per month. For permanent remote (Duos only)

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

    • Home
  • Remote Work

    Duolingo currently has a hybrid WFH policy. Employees are allowed to work from home on Monday and Friday.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on the first 5% of base salary 100% Employer match up to 4%, then 50% up to 6%; vested immediately.

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Pre tax dollars to pay or reimburse for eligible healthcare expenses for you or your dependents

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $600/year towards your professional development

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    For walking/biking; parking/transit- 100% reimbursed.

    • Other
  • Mental Health

    Fully paid membership, 6 free therapy sessions and unlimited access to online resources.

  • Back-Up Care

    10 back-up care days for child care, adult care and pet care

  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $500 matched

