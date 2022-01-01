Health Insurance UPMC PPO Plan: Pittsburgh employees only; Cigna PPO Plan: Employees outside of Pittsburgh only.

Dental Insurance Cigna PPO Plan: Employees outside of Pittsburgh only

Vision Insurance Guardian Davis, Includes $135 credit for glasses or contacts

Tuition Reimbursement $600/year towards your professional development

Transport allowance For walking/biking; parking/transit- 100% reimbursed.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 20 days

Life Insurance Guardian, 2 times your base salary up to $250k

Paternity Leave 16 weeks

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

Disability Insurance Short term: 100% paid up to 13 weeks; Long term: 60% of monthly salary up to $12k/month

Unique Perk Mental Health - Fully paid membership, 6 free therapy sessions and unlimited access to online resources.

Unique Perk Mortgage Benefit - $10k bonus for your FIRST home purchase in Pittsburgh

Unique Perk Back-Up Care - 10 back-up care days for child care, adult care and pet care

Gym On-Site Pittsburgh; WeWork Gym (NYC only)

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $70 per month. For permanent remote (Duos only)

Free Lunch 5 days a week

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $500 matched

401k 100% match on the first 5% of base salary 100% Employer match up to 4%, then 50% up to 6%; vested immediately.

Remote Work Duolingo currently has a hybrid WFH policy. Employees are allowed to work from home on Monday and Friday.