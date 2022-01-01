Estimated Total Value: $11,688
UPMC PPO Plan: Pittsburgh employees only; Cigna PPO Plan: Employees outside of Pittsburgh only.
Cigna PPO Plan: Employees outside of Pittsburgh only
Guardian Davis, Includes $135 credit for glasses or contacts
20 days
Guardian, 2 times your base salary up to $250K
16 weeks
16 weeks
Short term: 100% paid up to 13 weeks; Long term: 60% of monthly salary up to $12K/month
Pittsburgh; WeWork Gym (NYC only)
$70 per month. For permanent remote (Duos only)
5 days a week
Duolingo currently has a hybrid WFH policy. Employees are allowed to work from home on Monday and Friday.
100% match on the first 5% of base salary 100% Employer match up to 4%, then 50% up to 6%; vested immediately.
Pre tax dollars to pay or reimburse for eligible healthcare expenses for you or your dependents
Fully paid membership, 6 free therapy sessions and unlimited access to online resources.
10 back-up care days for child care, adult care and pet care
100% match. Up to $500 matched