Roche
  • Salaries
  • Biomedical Engineer

  • All Biomedical Engineer Salaries

Roche Biomedical Engineer Salaries

The median Biomedical Engineer compensation in United States package at Roche totals $92.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Roche's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Roche
Systems Engineer
Pleasanton, CA
Total per year
$92.6K
Level
Biomedical Engineer I
Base
$92.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Roche?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Biomedical Engineer at Roche in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $218,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roche for the Biomedical Engineer role in United States is $92,560.

Other Resources