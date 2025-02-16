← Company Directory
Roche
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Roche Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at Roche totals CHF 132K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Roche's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Roche
Manager
Dallas, TX
Total per year
CHF 132K
Level
-
Base
CHF 132K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Roche?

CHF 141K

Latest Salary Submissions
Included Titles

UX Designer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Roche in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 186,313. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roche for the Product Designer role in United States is CHF 141,280.

