Roche
Roche Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland at Roche ranges from CHF 84.7K per year for Software Engineer I to CHF 136K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Roche's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
CHF 84.7K
CHF 84.7K
CHF 0
CHF 0
Software Engineer II
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 136K
CHF 126K
CHF 0
CHF 10.1K
Staff Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
What are the career levels at Roche?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Roche in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 170,184. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roche for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 129,169.

Other Resources