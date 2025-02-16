All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland at Roche ranges from CHF 84.7K per year for Software Engineer I to CHF 136K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Roche's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
CHF 84.7K
CHF 84.7K
CHF 0
CHF 0
Software Engineer II
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 136K
CHF 126K
CHF 0
CHF 10.1K
Staff Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
