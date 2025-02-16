All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Switzerland at Roche ranges from CHF 96K per year for Data Scientist I to CHF 140K per year for Senior Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 141K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Roche's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist I
CHF 96K
CHF 96K
CHF 0
CHF 0
Data Scientist II
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Senior Data Scientist
CHF 140K
CHF 131K
CHF 0
CHF 8.9K
Staff Data Scientist
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
