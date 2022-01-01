← Company Directory
Logitech
Logitech Salaries

Logitech's salary ranges from $54,029 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Sweden at the low-end to $340,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Logitech. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
I3 $126K
I4 $213K
I5 $272K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $340K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $155K

Technical Program Manager
Median $200K
Product Designer
Median $181K
Business Analyst
$69.7K
Data Science Manager
$193K
Data Scientist
$55.1K
Financial Analyst
$177K
Hardware Engineer
$64.9K
Human Resources
$65.5K
Industrial Designer
$177K
Legal
$271K
Marketing
$54K
Product Design Manager
$228K
Program Manager
$99.5K
Project Manager
$101K
Sales
$209K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$77K
Software Engineering Manager
$276K
UX Researcher
$108K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Logitech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Logitech is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $340,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Logitech is $176,880.

Other Resources