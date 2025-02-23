← Company Directory
Logitech
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Logitech Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Taiwan at Logitech ranges from NT$1.43M to NT$2.04M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Logitech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.64M - NT$1.92M
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.43MNT$1.64MNT$1.92MNT$2.04M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Scientist submissions at Logitech to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

NT$5.17M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$969K+ (sometimes NT$9.69M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Logitech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Logitech in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,042,281. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Logitech for the Data Scientist role in Taiwan is NT$1,431,342.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Logitech

Related Companies

  • Fitbit
  • Electronic Arts
  • T-Mobile
  • GoPro
  • Sonos
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources