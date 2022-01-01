← Company Directory
GoPro
GoPro Salaries

GoPro's salary ranges from $10,162 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Romania at the low-end to $291,450 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GoPro. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Development
$291K
Data Scientist
$139K
Hardware Engineer
$122K
Mechanical Engineer
$187K
Product Designer
$189K
Product Manager
$114K
Software Engineer
$10.2K
Technical Program Manager
$230K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At GoPro, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GoPro is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $291,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoPro is $163,180.

