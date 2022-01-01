← Company Directory
GoPro
GoPro Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $360

    $30 per month

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Vision Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym Discount

  • Paternity Leave

    3 months

  • Maternity Leave

    6 months

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Pet Insurance

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

    50% off

  • Employee Credit

  • Learning and Development

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Donation Match

