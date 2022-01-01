← Company Directory
Sonos
Sonos Salaries

Sonos's salary ranges from $37,985 in total compensation per year for a Industrial Designer in China at the low-end to $321,600 for a Business Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sonos. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
IC1 $112K
IC2 $140K
IC3 $164K
IC4 $203K
IC5 $247K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $232K
Product Designer
Median $124K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $211K
Hardware Engineer
Median $210K
Accountant
$109K
Business Analyst
$322K
Data Scientist
$90.1K
Human Resources
$157K
Industrial Designer
$38K
Marketing
$169K
Mechanical Engineer
$166K
Technical Program Manager
$305K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Sonos, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sonos is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $321,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sonos is $166,328.

