Sonos
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Sonos Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Sonos ranges from $112K per year for IC1 to $247K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sonos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
(Entry Level)
$112K
$100K
$3.8K
$8.7K
IC2
$140K
$125K
$7.5K
$7.2K
IC3
$164K
$140K
$14.7K
$8.3K
IC4
$203K
$168K
$24.9K
$10.7K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Sonos, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sonos in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $294,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sonos for the Software Engineer role in United States is $164,500.

Other Resources