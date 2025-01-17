Software Engineer compensation in United States at Sonos ranges from $112K per year for IC1 to $247K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sonos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$112K
$100K
$3.8K
$8.7K
IC2
$140K
$125K
$7.5K
$7.2K
IC3
$164K
$140K
$14.7K
$8.3K
IC4
$203K
$168K
$24.9K
$10.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Sonos, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
